Minister Joly “never played any role” in $42k awarded to boyfriend's company

Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly's office has stated that she had no role in the awarding of more than $42,000 in federal funds to a company owned by her boyfriend, Félix Marzell.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, Minister Joly was not involved in the awarding of the grants:

Joly’s partner Félix Marzell is president of Dix au Carré Inc. of Montréal, a design agency. Dix au Carré in 2020 took payment of a $25,050 grant from the National Research Council to “diversify our markets,” according to its successful application. The company in 2019 received a separate $17,160 engineering contract from Parks Canada. “She has recused herself from all discussions related to Dix au Carré,” said Press Secretary Mounier-Desrochers. “She has never played any role in the awarding of government funds to this company.”

Dix au Carré's website states that they have a mission to inhabit public spaces with “unexpected objects, invented and designed with the goal to spark the imagination of people in their everyday life.”

