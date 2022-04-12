Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 9 — Have Some Condom Sense

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • April 12, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 9 of Miss Understood, we try to define what a woman is, highlight biological differences between men and women, and question why so many so-called feminists are OK with the current erasure of women in Western society.

Plus, we discuss the contentious topic of abortion following California's new legislation which would bar women from being investigated for the death of their baby up to seven days after birth.

Gender Pro-life United States Washington DC California LGBT News Analysis
