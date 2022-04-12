Miss Understood No. 9 — Have Some Condom Sense

In Episode No. 9 of Miss Understood, we try to define what a woman is, highlight biological differences between men and women, and question why so many so-called feminists are OK with the current erasure of women in Western society.
Plus, we discuss the contentious topic of abortion following California's new legislation which would bar women from being investigated for the death of their baby up to seven days after birth.
