Miss Understood No. 10 — Be Bold And Keep Your Top On

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • April 19, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 10 of Miss Understood, we attempt to pronounce over-sexualization and discuss how over-sexualizing young women negatively impacts them.

We also call out the Kardashians for pretending they care about the body positivity movement and try to uncover just how women are supposed to navigate between the polarizing dynamic of ultra sexual femininity and female-erasing gender ideology.

Plus, the Met Gala dress code was announced — watch till the end of the show to find out how we feel about it.

Hollywood Gender Social Media Protect Kids News Analysis
