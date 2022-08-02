Miss Understood No. 25 — There's Something About Elon

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • August 02, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 25 we talk about Elon Musk and his obsession with birth rates, and discuss whether being a good dad should take precedence over repopulating the earth (it should).

Plus, Elon's 76-year-old dad is, arguably, a little too keen on trying to keep his gene pool going.

