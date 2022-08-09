Miss Understood No. 26 — Keep Swinging Your Hips, Elvis

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • August 09, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 26 of Miss Understood we react to Demi Lovato's confusing de-transition from they/them to she/her/they/them, and discuss whether it's okay that Ana De Armas doesn't drop her Cuban accent to play Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film Blonde.

Plus, the mob is upset with Beyonce over an 'ableist' lyric in a new song, but should the queen have caved?

