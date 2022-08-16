Miss Understood No. 27 — Where are all of Epstein's clients?

In Episode No. 27 of Miss Understood, we react to the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, and discuss the ties of the judge who approved the raid to Jeffrey Epstein.

We also do a deep dive into former Nickelodeon television producer and writer Dan Schneider's alleged abusive behaviour, following the release of a former iCarly actor's memoir.

Plus, who were all of Epstein's clients, and why won't the judge release their names?