Miss Understood No. 27 — Where are all of Epstein's clients?

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • August 16, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 27 of Miss Understood, we react to the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, and discuss the ties of the judge who approved the raid to Jeffrey Epstein.

We also do a deep dive into former Nickelodeon television producer and writer Dan Schneider's alleged abusive behaviour, following the release of a former iCarly actor's memoir.

Plus, who were all of Epstein's clients, and why won't the judge release their names?

Hollywood Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell News Analysis
