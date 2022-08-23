Miss Understood No. 28 — Feminists: Just Shut Up

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • August 23, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 28 of Miss Understood, we analyze the latest feminist news to hit the scene. From Serena Williams retiring from tennis cause she has a uterus to actress and producer Mindy Kaling promoting single motherhood, it appears this movement doesn't really believe it when they say “women can have it all.”

Plus, did you know working from home more negatively impacts women than men? We certainly didn't (because it doesn't).

Hollywood Gender News Analysis
