Miss Understood No. 29 — Bad Boys Get Banned

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • August 30, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 29 of Miss Understood, we offer our nuanced perspective on the Biden Administration's plan to abolish student loans in the United States.

We also provide an update on 10-year-old trans model Noella McMaher from Episode No. 4, her budding career as a model and trans activist, and detail some facts about Noella's guardians.

Plus, who the heck is Andrew Tate, and does he deserve to be banned from social media?

