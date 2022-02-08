Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 0.2 — Honk if you hate the Olympics

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • February 08, 2022
Miss Understood No. 0.2 — Honk if you hate the Olympics
In “Episode 0.2”, Miss Understood reacts to an unappetizing Uber Eats commercial, analyzes the state of romance in modern society, and debates whether the Olympics are even happening.

Miss Understood will officially launch on RebelNews+ NEXT WEEK on February 15 at 7 p.m. ET, but until then, you can listen to the audio-only version for FREE anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Right now, you can get 25% off your annual subscription to RebelNews+ using code MISSUNDERSTOOD25 at checkout.

Free Speech Social Media Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
