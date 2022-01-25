Miss Understood No. 0 — Not Us, We're A Couple Of Prudes

There is a new show coming to RebelNews+ and you may be surprised.

Miss Understood, hosted by Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase, is a fresh and spunky look at pop culture, news and politics, from a Christian-conservative perspective.

Satirical and quirky, Miss Understood is a fun and entertaining ride through the most current issues and culturally significant topics.

In “Episode 0” Miss Understood reveals the Culture Shock moment of the week, a tinfoil hat theory that is sure to raise eyebrows, and explores a plethora of other issues including 2021 celebrity fashion, the world of acting, and Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine hysteria.

Miss Understood will officially launch on RebelNews+ February 15 at 7 p.m. ET, but until then you can listen to the audio-only version anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Right now, you can get 25% off your annual subscription to RebelNews+ using code MISSUNDERSTOOD25 at checkout.