Miss Understood No. 21 — No One Cares About Elliot Page

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • July 05, 2022
In Episode No. 21 of Miss Understood, we discuss Hollywood's desperate desire to be inclusive, kids shows teaching toddlers about periods and the hypocritical beauty standards placed on female celebrities.

Plus, we conspire about which famous people we think are secretly based.

Hollywood Protect Kids Entertainment
