Miss Understood No. 21 — No One Cares About Elliot Page

In Episode No. 21 of Miss Understood, we discuss Hollywood's desperate desire to be inclusive, kids shows teaching toddlers about periods and the hypocritical beauty standards placed on female celebrities.
Plus, we conspire about which famous people we think are secretly based.
Spread the Word!
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Miss Understood Merch
Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.Buy Now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.