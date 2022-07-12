Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 22 — Victoria's Secret Is Out

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • July 12, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 22 of Miss Understood, we discuss Gen Z's work ethic, celebrities taking their tops off to fight for women's rights, and Bette Midler outing herself as a “TERF”.

Plus, Victoria's Secrets are pretty dark. But with Jeffrey Epstein involved, who's surprised?

Hollywood Gender LGBT Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell News Analysis
