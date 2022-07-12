Miss Understood No. 22 — Victoria's Secret Is Out

In Episode No. 22 of Miss Understood, we discuss Gen Z's work ethic, celebrities taking their tops off to fight for women's rights, and Bette Midler outing herself as a “TERF”.
Plus, Victoria's Secrets are pretty dark. But with Jeffrey Epstein involved, who's surprised?
