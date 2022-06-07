Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 17 — Biology Matters

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • June 07, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 17 of Miss Understood, we discuss the claim that trans swimmer Lia Thomas has a biological advantage over female competitors and address the slippery slope that enables female-identifying male sex offenders to stay in female prisons.

Plus, there is a rising trend in anti-woman subcultures — is feminism to blame?

Gender Sports Health & Medical LGBT News Analysis Feminism
