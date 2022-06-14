Miss Understood No. 18 — Raising Red Flags About Porn

In Episode No. 18 of Miss Understood, we discuss toxic moms in the era of Kris Jenner and her momagerial antics.
Plus, did you know there is a correlation between watching porn and being a murderer? Although most people who watch porn are probably not murderers, maybe porn has a lot more negative implications than people think.
