Miss Understood No. 5 — Pray For Kanye

In Episode No. 5 of Miss Understood, we take a stab at debunking the gender wage gap and discuss why buying into this popular feminist talking point may actually be holding women back.
We also question the implication of gender-affirming health care, define "eco-feminism", and expose some of the dangers associated with cosmetic procedures.
Plus, the episode caps off with an in-depth discussion about America's First Family, the Kardashians.
