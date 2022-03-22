Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 6 — Lifting The Mask On Surrogacy

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • March 22, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

In Episode No. 6 of Miss Understood, we do a deep dive into Kanye West and his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

We also took a stab at analyzing the ethics of the surrogacy industry following the mixed reactions political pundit Dave Rubin received on social media after announcing he and his husband were expecting.

Plus, we discuss a transgender Ukrainian man who conveniently identified as a woman to escape being drafted into the army.

Gender LGBT Entertainment News Analysis Kanye West
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Sign Up

Sign up for Miss Understood email updates

Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.