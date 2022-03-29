Miss Understood No. 7 — Slapping Back At Woke Culture

In Episode No. 7 of Miss Understood, we reflect on Will Smith's 'culture shock moment' of the century before taking a deep dive into the negative effects of social media on consumers and influencers alike.
Plus, we define "wokeism" and discuss its negative impact on society using some recent examples we have seen in the news.
