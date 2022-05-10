Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 13 — Their Body, Your Choice

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • May 10, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 13 of Miss Understood, we discuss the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to this year's Met Gala and analyze whether the criticisms are warranted.

Plus, Roe v. Wade might be overturned, and the left is losing it — so we examine some of the worst takes we have seen from the pro-abortion lobby, recommend some alternative birth control methods, and do a deep dive into the morality of abortion.

Hollywood Pro-life Protect Kids Entertainment News Analysis
