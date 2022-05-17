Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 14 — Is The World On Fire?

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • May 17, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 14 of Miss Understood, we discuss why we believe the world is currently a dumpster fire.

From medical advancements that may allow biological males to carry babies to climate activists applying for medically assisted suicide, things are getting pretty weird here on planet Earth.

Plus, Teen Vogue is encouraging young people to practice civil disobedience without civility.

Lord help us.

