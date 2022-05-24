Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 15 — Stop Dragging Kids Into This

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • May 24, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

In Episode No. 15 of Miss Understood, we react to Discovery+'s creepy new show called Generation Drag about “drag kids” and discuss the dangers of exposing kids to purely adult things.

We also chat about healthy beauty standards in the wake of Jordan Peterson's controversial tweet about a recent Sports Illustrated cover featuring a plus-sized model.

Gender Health & Medical LGBT Entertainment Mental Health News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up

Sign up for Miss Understood email updates

Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!

Sign Up
miss understood logo shirt

Miss Understood Merch

Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.

Buy Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.