Miss Understood No. 16 — The Loner Pandemic

In Episode No. 16 of Miss Understood, we analyze the potential link between fatherlessness and mass shootings following the tragic mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, last week.
Plus, is millennial burnout a thing? Or are millennials just as lazy as everyone thinks they are? This week, we discuss.
Spread the Word!
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Miss Understood Merch
Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.Buy Now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.