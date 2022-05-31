Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 16 — The Loner Pandemic

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • May 31, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 16 of Miss Understood, we analyze the potential link between fatherlessness and mass shootings following the tragic mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, last week.

Plus, is millennial burnout a thing? Or are millennials just as lazy as everyone thinks they are? This week, we discuss.

Guns Social Media Protect Kids Texas Mental Health News Analysis
