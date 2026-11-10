Mississauga issued 25 fireworks penalties worth $21,000 over Diwali weekend

Residents filed 236 fireworks complaints over the Diwali weekend in Mississauga. By-law officers handed out 25 penalties, according to figures the city gave Rebel News.

In a written response, the city said officers issued 25 administrative penalties for fireworks violations from Friday, Nov. 6, to Monday morning, Nov. 9. Together they come to about $21,000.

The 236 complaints were counted as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. That works out to about one penalty for every nine reported.

The city said about 35 by-law officers “supported fireworks enforcement across multiple shifts over the weekend, in addition to their regular duties.”

On Sunday night, first responders were seen at a Mississauga home while Diwali fireworks went off around the neighbourhood. Fireworks were also set off in the parking lot of Toronto’s Woodbine Mall while police stood by and watched.

The city counted 456 complaints during Diwali 2025, from Oct. 17 to 22, almost double this year’s total. It cautioned that “the figures reflect different reporting periods and should therefore not be interpreted as a direct year-over-year comparison.”

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services said it responded to no fires attributed to fireworks during Diwali.

More than 200 residents complained and about 35 officers were on shift, but only a small share of the complaints ended in a penalty. The average was about $840.

Residents across Peel Region and the GTA have complained about late-night fireworks for years, over the noise and the fire risk.

In Brampton, a home went up in flames, which the Toronto Sun attributed to Diwali fireworks.

Rebel News also asked Brampton and Toronto for their numbers from the same weekend.

"By-law enforcement officers were in parks and areas where fireworks activity had occurred in previous years and focused on safety and permit education as well as compliance," a statement from Toronto said. "No fireworks-related fines, tickets or charges were issued between November 7 and 9."