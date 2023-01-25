Missouri AG calls for removal of school officials over drag queen breakfast

Multnomah County Library

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for the resignation or firing of school officials following a Columbia Public Schools (CPS) event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that exposed middle schoolers to a drag show.

In a Monday tweet, he wrote that he was "calling for the resignation and/or termination of any school official who knew that they would be subjecting children to this adult-themed drag show without parental consent."

As reported by Fox News, Bailey also urged parents to voice their concerns at the school board meeting and asked other school boards and superintendents throughout the state to adopt resolutions to make sure a similar situation does not occur in the future.

"I'm calling on school boards and superintendents throughout the state to adopt a resolution or a public position that drag shows have no place in curriculum in students' education," Bailey said. "That needs to happen as well to demonstrate the absurdity of the Columbia Public School (CPS) action and to ensure it doesn't happen elsewhere in our state."

The school district stated that attendees were not provided details of the performances in advance and described the drag show as a "dance and singing performance." However, a parent posted a school permission slip on Facebook that failed to mention the drag show.

The event's response has been met with outrage by Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and Governor Mike Parsons, who both expressed their "deep concern" for middle schoolers being exposed to "adult performers."

Brandon Banks, marketing director for NclusionPlus, the performance group that hosted the event, defended the event, calling it "high-brow and innocent."

