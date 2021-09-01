BREAKING: Monica Smit REFUSES to sign 'unconstitutional' bail order

Monica Smit, who was yesterday arrested and later charged with two counts of incitement and three counts of breaching the Chief Health Officer's directions, remains behind bars after refusing to sign bail conditions.

The strict bail conditions included a curfew and an order to abide by all the CHO's directives.

Allow us to begin by saying that there has been enormous support for Monica from people not only in Australia but from all over the world…it’s been astounding! it’s a testament of everything that Monica stands for…. Being a voice for the people in preserving their god-given democratic rights. This is precisely why Monica has declined to sign the bail order. The solicitor stated that the bail conditions were some of the most onerous conditions he had ever seen and that some may have even been unconstitutional in their effect… The first consequence would be an immediate dismantling of Reignite Democracy Australia, which would then impact on every other similar website! Mani Shishineh of Legalbit Lawyers, an excellent and reliable solicitor, declared that “signing that bail order would have effectively put an end to democracy in Australia!.” Be assured that he’s working with an experienced barrister, Marcel White, that we feel privileged to also have on board! Both are ready and willing to take this all the way to the Supreme Court or even the High Court, as this will set an important precedent. Meanwhile, this means that Monica will be in custody for as long as 4-6 weeks! It’s important that you all know that Monica came to this decision of her own volition…for her, this was non-negotiable! Be assured that the RDA team are committed to keeping the website going, as it’s more important now than ever!

Monica has always focused on “solutions” and messages of hope! we leave you with this one. “fear is a reaction…courage is a decision!” Winston Churchill

Kind regards,

Lise and John