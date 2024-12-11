MP DESTROYS Trudeau for funding ‘woke’ global elites

A Conservative MP decimated Trudeau’s globalist loyalties in a video posted to X on Tuesday evening, outlining controversial foreign aid. “Justin Trudeau doesn’t care about you or your taxpayer dollars,” said MP Arpan Khanna.

Among the taxpayer waste includes tens of millions in dollars for questionable projects abroad, including $62 million for “sustaining livelihoods by protecting biodiversity.” Khanna said this particular funding would go towards a gender-based response on biodiversity. “I don’t know what that is but it sounds like a massive waste of taxpayer dollars.”

“The big ones are outrageous,” he said, “but it’s the little ones that Justin Trudeau doesn’t want you to know about. Little for him, but massive for Canadians.”

Trudeau needs to stop bankrolling foreign dictators and funding woke global elites.



It's time to bring our dollars back home and put Canada first.



Another $29.4 million went to support small-scale financial institutions in developing countries. “That means more money for bankers, and less money for you,” he added.

Canadian taxpayers are also on the hook for $10 million allocated for young Egyptian entrepreneurs working in the agribusiness sector.

“That’s rich coming from him [Trudeau], as he’s attacked our farmers and agribusinesses. Yet, he’s funding them outside our country? How hypocritical,” said Khanna.

The MP lambasted the prime minister for sending hundreds of millions of dollars to fund his “wacko pet projects” abroad.

Poilievre commits to ending "foreign aid to terrorists, dictators and useless, Marxist international bureaucracies". Currently the Trudeau Liberals fund Hamas-linked agencies tens of millions through the UN.

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre earlier committed to ending all foreign aid to “terrorists, dictators, and wasteful multinational bureaucracies.”

“One of my first actions as Prime Minister will be to carry out a full review of every dollar we send out of this country,” he told Rebel News last October 13.

A controversial UN agency, with alleged ties to anti-Jewish terror, received $285.9 million from Canadian taxpayers since 2016, according to recent figures.

The Trudeau government temporarily ceased funding in January, after 12 UNRWA staff had their employment terminated for suspected involvement in the murder of some 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals. The government re-recommitted millions more in funding months later.

“We warned what would happen if you gave money to UNRWA,” Poilievre said at the time. “We [need to] cut funding.”

Feds say Trudeau's 'feminist foreign policy' failed Taliban-led Afghanistan



Canada's self-proclaimed feminist foreign policy is under a microscope, after giving the country $367 million in aid last year.



MORE by @WestCdnFirst:

Canada also sent the World Bank $367 million last year for the Afghanistan Resilience Trust Fund, a project of the World Bank.

Aid to Afghanistan has been contentious since the Taliban, a designated terror group, took over in 2021. Their treatment of women has posed grave concerns to the international community.

The Taliban banned girls from attending school past Grade 6 and women from participating in most areas of the economy. It puts Canada’s self-proclaimed feminist foreign policy under a microscope.

No country to date has recognized the Taliban’s legitimacy to govern Afghanistan.

Canada is also a board member of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) and has contributed billions in funding to the global vaccine initiative, all directed by unelected bureaucrats without proper oversight or input from the taxpayers who finance these distribution and manufacturing efforts

Ottawa failed to precisely track where its $3.5 billion in annual bilateral aid went, besides diverting aid for Africa to Ukraine.



Ottawa failed to precisely track where its $3.5 billion in annual bilateral aid went, besides diverting aid for Africa to Ukraine.

Blacklock’s previously reported that a federal “Equality Fund,” launched with a $300 million taxpayer grant to help women in third-world countries, lost a tenth of its value in poor investments.

Though Canada ranked first in spending on foreign aid for gender equality, a March 27, 2023 audit said the Trudeau government failed to track if the money improved lives.

"He's funding dictatorships, he's funding woke projects, he's funding globalist elites, and that's not right," said MP Khanna. “It’s important we bring these dollars back home to Canada.”