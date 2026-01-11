MP Garnett Genuis sounds alarm as unemployment reaches 6.8%

MP Garnett Genuis took to social media on Friday to sound the alarm on Canada’s rising joblessness crisis, after the release of dire new unemployment stats.

Genuis shared that the unemployment rate in Canada has increased by 0.3% since November — to a total of 6.8%, reports the CBC — with 73,000 Canadians having lost their jobs in the last month.

“These are very concerning numbers. They underline the need for a real jobs plan. They underline the fact that the Liberal approach to jobs and the economy simply is not working.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey reacted to these latest numbers.

“Youth unemployment is especially concerning because these are like your run-of-the-mill cashier, fast food, drive-through type jobs that really give teenagers, our kids, a foot in the door,” said Tamara. “And these jobs are being undercut through temporary foreign worker programs, the Canada mobility program — again, this unfettered immigration influx that dwarfs historical averages.”

“We’re seeing less youth and more of our elderly people having to work,” said Drea. “This is serious, serious stuff that every Canadian should be concerned on.”