🔴Unemployment rising in Canada, Meat locked up at BC grocery store, Iran protests | Rebel Roundtable

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest: Caryma Sa'd (independent journalist)

Today, we're looking at a report showing unemployment is on the rise in Canada as we start a new year.

Plus, is a B.C. grocery store's decision a sign of the time? A shop in Nanaimo has decided to lock away its meat products claiming it's an effort to stop rampant theft.

And finally, protests are continuing in Iran, where the Islamist regime faces a level of unrest not seen in years as the world watches and waits, wondering if this might be the moment the theocracy collapses.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Tamara & Drea will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows