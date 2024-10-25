N.B. Liberals appease LGBTQ radicals with rollback of parental rights

New Brunswick’s Premier-designate says their gender-identity policy will respect the rights of both parents and students. It will take into account the recommendations of the province’s child and youth advocate.

In his review, Kelly Lamrock, a lawyer and former education minister, notes that keeping the amended Policy 713 could pose a Charter Rights violation to affected youth.

On July 1, 2023, the then-Progressive Conservative government said ‘transgender’ and ‘non-binary’ students under 16 could not change their names or pronouns without parental consent. Their legal name would be present on report cards and official documentation.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) took the Province of New Brunswick to court in September 2023. None of the allegations have been tested before the courts.

Premier-designate Susan Holt is hopeful her policy will quash the year-long legal skirmish between parents and LGBTQ advocates, reported CBC News.

While the Liberal approach would also refer to the legal name of the students in official documentation, they would adjust – not eliminate – the parental consent requirement, the Party previously said.

Lamrock’s proposed guidelines, after months of consulting parents, teachers and legal experts, were in response to a Liberal motion calling for his office to review changes the Progressive Conservative government had started to make in June 2023 for public school students.

A school principal would develop a “plan” for students roughly 12 years of age and older in consultation with professionals. Only those students with the “capacity” to make that decision would be considered, it said.

Cases involving younger students would only be considered on an individual basis.

“It’s the teacher’s job to find a path forward with professionals, with that child in their best interest that supports the conversation and ensures a safe environment at home,” Holt told reporters on September 16.

Her Conservative counterpart, Blaine Higgs, earlier frowned at the idea of educators “keeping secrets” from parents. “For it purposefully to be hidden from the parents, that's a problem,” he said. “To suggest that it's OK that parents don't need to know — just stop and think about that question for a moment.”

Higgs recently told media he is “concerned” that parental involvement in a child’s life has been equated to a “far-right” position.

“Our society was founded on strong families and parents being engaged,” he told Rebel News in January.

Lamrock's proposal clarified that school staff should never encourage medical intervention, impose their personal beliefs on the child, or disclose a student’s gender identity to other parties without their consent.

“The assumption is at Grade 6 that you should presume capacity,” Lamrock said in an interview. “If a four-year-old says to call me Aquaman, you don't have to call a four-year-old Aquaman.”

The advocate also said that teachers and staff have a mandatory obligation to inform parents when their child's safety or development is at risk.

“It is fairly well-established that, absent any other indicator, merely questioning or rethinking your gender identity does not put your safety or development at risk,” he said.