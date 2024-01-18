Exclusive Interview: New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs on parental rights, Trudeau, and more

E-transfer (Canada):

Alberta and Saskatchewan likely come to mind when you think of provinces who are standing up for conservative ideals in Canada, but one Atlantic province should likely also be added to your list of conservative stalwarts.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs was dubbed Canada’s most fiscally conservative premier by the Fraser Institute. He was also one of the first premiers in the nation to affirm parental rights in the classroom and reject the concealment of radical indoctrination of children in schools.

Under Premier Higgs' watch, since his 2018 election, New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government has seen taxes shrink and jobs grow. Despite this, with 2024 being an election year in the province, polls do not indicate a clear front runner, and conservative ideals are going to be put to the test with people expected to be casting their ballots by October 21.

Rebel News joined Premier Higgs in Calgary, Alberta for an exclusive interview. We discussed a range of topics including why affirming parental rights was a priority for his government and whether he believed it would be a winning issue for his party during an election year.

Premier Higgs also broke down why he believes jobs are on the rise in his province, and how the corresponding economic growth paired with responsible governance has made possible a decrease in taxes.

We asked him about the divisive carbon tax carve-out that saw many in Atlantic Canada receive special treatment while the rest of Canadians continued to pay a carbon price to heat their homes, with the premier commenting that the entire incident made clear that the carve-out revealed Trudeau’s environmentalism seems to be flexible if he thinks he can win a few votes in key eastern ridings.

We also asked whether New Brunswick was facing opposition to resource development from the Trudeau government in the same way that Alberta has, and if there was any possible way for the two provinces to work together to get Canadian energy to international markets. We further touched on efforts by provinces to stand up to and demand better from the current federal government.

For more stories featuring people and politicians who are rejecting the radical indoctrination of children in schools and affirming parental rights, check in regularly at StopClassroomGrooming.com.