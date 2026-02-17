New book 'Independence Blueprint' on sale now!

Alberta is at a crossroads. For years, I've heard the frustration. I felt it, too. But frustration doesn't build a country — preparation does.

In my new book, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn from Quebec, I break down the hard mechanics of sovereignty, what we can learn from Quebec's 1995 referendum, the research that's already been done, and what would actually come next for a free Alberta.

Get your copy from Amazon now!

There's the constitutional process, currency, pensions, continuity of services, trade, resource control, Indigenous partnership, and international recognition.

These aren't slogans. This isn't fantasy.

These are just hard facts and serious preparation. Whether Alberta stays or goes, we need to understand the stakes.

I think you're really going to like book. It's important not just for Albertans but for anyone who is watching our independence movement closely.

If you want to be among the first people to read this book — and have your copy signed in person — come out to the Alberta Independence Tour.

Full Alberta Independence Tour Schedule

Rebel News is travelling across Alberta with multiple tour stops. Find your city below and make plans to attend.