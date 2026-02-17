New book 'Independence Blueprint' on sale now!
Albertans are fed up, and they're right to be. But frustration alone won't change anything. If we're serious about the future, we need a plan. 'Independence Blueprint: What The West Can Learn From Quebec' isn't a manifesto — it's a guide to what actually comes next if Alberta ever chooses to leave confederation, based on the roadmap Quebec built.
Alberta is at a crossroads. For years, I've heard the frustration. I felt it, too. But frustration doesn't build a country — preparation does.
In my new book, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn from Quebec, I break down the hard mechanics of sovereignty, what we can learn from Quebec's 1995 referendum, the research that's already been done, and what would actually come next for a free Alberta.
Get your copy from Amazon now!
There's the constitutional process, currency, pensions, continuity of services, trade, resource control, Indigenous partnership, and international recognition.
These aren't slogans. This isn't fantasy.
These are just hard facts and serious preparation. Whether Alberta stays or goes, we need to understand the stakes.
I think you're really going to like book. It's important not just for Albertans but for anyone who is watching our independence movement closely.
If you want to be among the first people to read this book — and have your copy signed in person — come out to the Alberta Independence Tour.
Full Alberta Independence Tour Schedule
Rebel News is travelling across Alberta with multiple tour stops. Find your city below and make plans to attend.
- February 17 — Mirror: Mirror Community Hall
- February 20 — Red Deer: Legacy Centre
- February 21 — Edmonton: 10010 179a St NW, Edmonton
- February 26 — Calgary: Triwood Community Center
- February 27 — Medicine Hat: Medicine Hat College
- February 28 — Lethbridge: Venue TBA
- March 5 — Westlock: Westlock Inn & Conference Center
- March 6 — Grande Prairie: Venue TBA
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-02-17 19:28:32 -0500 FlagI just bought two copies. One is for the Radway library and the other is for my sister in San Antonio. People need to read how we Albertans can make a new nation and thrive without Ottawa sucking us dry of funds. As blood is to vampires, so is Ottawa to western Canada.