New border restrictions for Canada — are they necessary?

More stringent restrictions for travellers entering Canada are now officially in place.

Conveniently, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that said “the tighter border controls are meant to keep everyone safe, not punish travellers,” CTV reports.

Odd, considering the number of Canadian politicians who dodged their own advice not to travel over the Christmas holidays.

The new travel restrictions have been a hot topic of discussion for Canadians, and on a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Keean Bexte shared their thoughts on the subject.