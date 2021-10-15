BREAKING: New Brunswick pastor arrested for not enforcing COVID restrictions
Pastor Phil Hutchings of His Tabernacle Family Church was arrested for refusing to enforce COVID restrictions on his congregation.
Pastor Phil Hutchings of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, New Brunswick was arrested today following his refusal to enforce COVID restrictions upon his congregation.
BREAKING: Pastor Phil of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, NB is under custody until the next court hearing (Oct 22) for not enforcing COVID regulations on his church. More details to follow. Go to https://t.co/U9zxJyve4g to sign the petition & donate to his legal fund. pic.twitter.com/KHO7IXdlnG— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) October 15, 2021
Places of worship in the Atlantic province are required to enforce contact tracing, masking, social distancing, along with a restriction on capacity limits and a prohibition on singing.
Pastor Phil will be held in provincial custody until his next hearing, scheduled for October 22.
His Tabernacle Family Church was ordered closed on Thanksgiving Monday, with some regions in the province being thrown into a 14-day “circuit breaker” lockdown ahead of the holiday long weekend. Another pastor at the church, Cody Butler, was arrested on Thanksgiving Sunday while delivering his sermon.
Butler was later released after agreeing to terms with a court.
