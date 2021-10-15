BREAKING: New Brunswick pastor arrested for not enforcing COVID restrictions

PETITION: Save Pastor Phil New Brunswick's government wants the court to imprison Pastor Phil if he fails to follow laws that require turning away unvaccinated congregants. Sign the petition on this page to stop the government persecution of Pastor Phil. 351 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Save Pastor Phil - Legal Fund Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Phil by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 12 Donors

Goal: 5000 Donors Donate

Pastor Phil Hutchings of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, New Brunswick was arrested today following his refusal to enforce COVID restrictions upon his congregation.

BREAKING: Pastor Phil of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, NB is under custody until the next court hearing (Oct 22) for not enforcing COVID regulations on his church. More details to follow. Go to https://t.co/U9zxJyve4g to sign the petition & donate to his legal fund. pic.twitter.com/KHO7IXdlnG — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) October 15, 2021

Places of worship in the Atlantic province are required to enforce contact tracing, masking, social distancing, along with a restriction on capacity limits and a prohibition on singing.

Pastor Phil will be held in provincial custody until his next hearing, scheduled for October 22.

His Tabernacle Family Church was ordered closed on Thanksgiving Monday, with some regions in the province being thrown into a 14-day “circuit breaker” lockdown ahead of the holiday long weekend. Another pastor at the church, Cody Butler, was arrested on Thanksgiving Sunday while delivering his sermon.

Butler was later released after agreeing to terms with a court.

If you're interested in showing your support for Pastor Phil Hutchings, you can sign our petition at SavePastorPhil.com. To donate towards helping Pastor Phil fight his charges, visit FightTheFines.com. Donations made to Fight The Fines are eligible for a tax receipt through The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.