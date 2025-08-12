New study suggests COVID-19 vaccines increase illness risk in healthcare workers

A new study has exposed a troubling reality: COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters may not only fail to protect healthcare workers but could actually heighten their risk of influenza-like illnesses and lost workdays.

This revelation comes as Canadian provinces cling to vaccine mandates for frontline staff, exacerbating an already severe (and worsening) staffing crisis.

The research, titled "Association of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status with risk of influenza-like illness and loss of workdays in healthcare workers," tracked over 1,700 Swiss healthcare professionals from November 2023 to May 2024.

Researchers found that individuals with more doses faced up to a 70% increased risk of flu-like symptoms, with recent boosters correlating to even higher vulnerability. Adjusting for biases through statistical analysis, the authors concluded: "SARS-CoV-2 booster vaccination does not contribute to the protection of the healthcare workforce in a post-pandemic setting. SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may even temporarily increase the likelihood of symptomatic infection and workday loss."

This isn't fringe science—it's peer-reviewed evidence challenging the "safe and effective" narrative pushed by governments and pharmaceutical giants. For years, those questioning vaccine efficacy were labelled "conspiracy theorists" or "misinformation spreaders." Yet, data has consistently shown otherwise.

In Canada, as early as 2021, provincial and federal authorities suppressed reports revealing higher infection rates among the vaccinated. Ontario, for instance, halted detailed breakdowns by vaccinations status when the numbers didn’t support the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative amid controversies like the criticized Fisman study, who is plagued by conflicts of interest.

Fast-forward to 2025, and mandates persist despite growing evidence that the jabs correlate with more illness.

In British Columbia, healthcare workers in public facilities must report their COVID-19 and influenza immunization status, with strict policies still in effect.

Ontario facilities like Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences require new hires to be fully vaccinated.

This defies logic amid overflowing ERs, staff shortages, and wait times at record highs.

Forcing shots that may cause more absences only worsens the healthcare crisis — showing that it’s clearly not about health, but control and compliance.

Remember the divisive rhetoric? Headlines like the Toronto Star's 2021 front page, declaring "No jab could mean no job" and dismissing empathy for the unvaccinated, fuelled societal coercion.

Healthcare heroes, once celebrated, were vilified and mandated, leading to firings, early retirement, and burnout for those left.

It’s time to end these obsolete mandates and ensure accountability for the missteps made by policymakers and pharmaceutical entities. Informed consent is an inalienable right, not a discretionary privilege.

Healthcare professionals deserve autonomy in their medical decisions, and we all deserve a healthcare system that upholds evidence-based practices over ideological agendas.

Only then can scientific integrity and trust be restored to safeguard the well-being of all individuals.