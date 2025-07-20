Ontario clings to COVID vaccine mandate despite staffing crisis

Defying logic, Ontario Health at Home mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all new hires in 2025. The crown agency is tasked with delivering healthcare services across the province.

A Project Specialist job posting demands vaccination proof, without exemption details or a definition of 'fully vaccinated.'

The agency's rigid stance, echoing 2021's pandemic panic, questions its priorities amidst Ontario's healthcare understaffing and burnout.

The job posting, requiring project management skills and MS Teams familiarity, mandates vaccination, a requirement unsupported by current (and arguably past) science.

Studies indicate COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness wanes to negative levels in months. They also showed multi-dosed individuals faced higher infection risks (2023), mRNA vaccine protection dropped below zero after seven months (Qatar, 2022), and Iceland (2022) confirmed higher reinfection rates for those with two or more doses.

Another study found a lower cumulative incidence of COVID-19 in the "not up-to-date" vaccination group than in the "up-to-date" group.

By spring 2022, Canada's "pandemic of the unvaccinated" narrative crumbled as “breakthrough infections” became common, leading provinces to quietly remove COVID case tracking by vaccination status from public view.

At the time, biologist Dr. Byram Bridle warned of this issue, dismantling flawed models from conflicted “experts” like David Fisman, routinely amplified by mainstream media and government.

Ontario Health at Home maintains an outdated vaccination policy. Rebel News sought clarity from their media liaison and Health Minister Sylvia Jones’ office regarding "proof of vaccination," scientific and ethical bases, exemption policies, and data management practices.

Unsurprisingly, the inquiry was met with silence — a hallmark of bureaucratic evasion throughout the COVID response.

While the policy itself is bad, it also has real-world consequences. Ontario’s healthcare system is losing staff due to unbearable strain on nurses and doctors.

Such mandates worsen the crisis by alienating qualified workers and ignoring evidence of vaccine injuries.

As VISP mismanagement exposés grow and Conservatives demand a probe, accountability is key: Who is responsible when coerced employees suffer life-altering injuries, lose livelihoods, and are abandoned by a government that promised compensation but delivered neglect?

Ontario Health at Home’s unscientific mandate, ignoring negative vaccine efficacy, is a fear-driven relic betraying workers and patients.

It’s time to end this charade and prioritize evidence over ideology.

For now, inject at your own risk — and don’t expect answers from those enforcing the edicts.