Vaccine injury fund faces budget shortfall as claims surge

A Department of Health memo reveals Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) is on track to exceed its budget, as compensation claims for COVID-19 vaccine injuries climb. Dated December 17, the memo notes that the program designed to support those harmed by Health Canada-authorized vaccines is grappling with “very high” demand.

Initially allocated $75 million for its first five years, with $9 million annually thereafter, the program has already disbursed over $16.5 million to 209 approved claimants, according to a December 1 update.

With 3,060 claims filed, payouts cover medical bills for injuries and funeral costs for fatalities linked to vaccines administered on or after December 8, 2020.

“The overall cost of the program is dependent on the volume of claims and compensation awarded over time,” the memo states, as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Offering no estimate of the anticipated shortfall, the department remains silent on how many additional millions may be needed to address the growing claims.

The program aims to provide “fair and timely financial support” for those suffering serious, permanent injuries. Yet, the surge in applications points out the government’s lack of preparedness for the scale of vaccine-related harm. As families navigate loss and medical hardship, the memo highlights a troubling gap between budgeted funds and real-world needs.

Exclusive government documents obtained by Rebel News showed that more than 60% of the allocated budget will go to the consultancy firm administering the program, OXARO, formerly Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Consultancy Inc.

Vaccine injury claimants like Meredith Klitzke describe the gatekeeping of this system, including red tape-riddled bloated bureaucracy and mounds of paperwork needed to even attempt to submit a claim.

The Canadian government program is further failing children injured by vaccines, as it struggles to calculate compensation due to their lack of income history, leaving them and other victims without timely support amidst bureaucratic delays and inadequate funding.

An additional exclusive investigation by Rebel News into VISP administration has revealed a system under strain, with representatives confirming that vaccine-injured individuals can easily be funnelled into the Medical Assistance in Dying program by their case managers.