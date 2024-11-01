From trust to tragedy: vaccine-injured Canadians offered euthanasia instead of support

Recent reports have brought to light troubling ethical issues regarding the treatment of vaccine-injured individuals. A particularly alarming case involved a 40-year-old man who experienced severe complications following three COVID-19 vaccinations.

He was ultimately euthanized by the state, underscoring the reality facing many Canadians as they navigate the uncharted territory of the rushed-to-market, novel modified RNA vaccines.

The Trudeau government’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) is currently overwhelmed and struggling to provide adequate compensation to victims of the “safe and effective” mantra, particularly for vulnerable populations like children.

Despite the prime minister's assurances of support and solidarity, many vaccine-injured individuals are left desperate and abandoned by a bureaucratic maze that funnels more money to the consultants of the program than the victims themselves.

The decision to offer euthanasia instead of genuine assistance to those suffering debilitating reactions raises profound ethical questions about the value placed on human life and well-being.

Exclusive investigation by Rebel News into VISPs administration has revealed a system under strain, with representatives confirming that vaccine-injured individuals can easily be funnelled into the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program by their case managers.

This alarming trend raises questions about the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of those suffering from vaccine-related health issues and the ease in which life is deemed expendable.

Meredith Klitzke, a vaccine-injured individual, shared the dizzying rigmarole of navigating VISP, highlighting the stories of others affected, including a midwife who is no longer here to share her own.

This unsettling reality reveals that the government's cheapest solution for health-afflicted individuals seems to be assisted suicide, while the number of vaccine-injured individuals offered MAID will likely remain inadequately documented and hidden from public scrutiny.