Man struggling with COVID-19 vaccine injury euthanized by the state

Individuals who complied with the governments “safe and effective” marketing slogan of the novel modified RNA COVID-19 injections are now seeking state-sanctioned euthanasia, known as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), to put them out of their misery.

One such case is a man in his late 40’s who faced a harrowing health decline following three SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations.

MAiD assessors attributed his severe decline to “post-vaccine syndrome,” similar to chronic fatigue syndrome, while post-mortem findings referred to his underlying conditions as a combination of post-vaccination somatic symptom disorder, PTSD, and depressive disorder.

“The MAiD assessors opined that the most reasonable diagnosis for Mr. A’s clinical presentation (severe functional decline) was a post-vaccine syndrome, in keeping with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis,” reads the an anonymized report by the Ontario Coroner’s Office.

While an extensive mental health history marked by depression and trauma was noted, the man was experiencing physical symptoms that made him feel as though he was dying.

Despite extensive consultations, tests, and the above mentioned speculation, no definitive diagnosis was given prior to the man’s untimely death.

This individual, simply referred to as “Case A,” fell under the “Complex Medical Condition” subset of MAiD’s Death Review Committee report.

The committee noted that the lack of recognition for post-vaccine syndrome as a medical diagnosis complicates the assessment of whether the condition is incurable or irreversible, since being terminally ill has previously been an exhaustive eligibility criteria for MAiD.

The 32-page report reveals that this individual, along with others diagnosed with complex medical conditions, lacks a reasonably foreseeable natural cause of death, which raises significant ethical concerns regarding MAiD eligibility.

Navigating vaccine injury has long been a challenging ordeal for those most affected. Many experience gaslighting and dismissal following the novel COVID vaccine, reflecting a broader struggle for individuals with functional impairments. They are forced to navigate a bloated bureaucracy in search of compensation for their injuries, often leaving even children to fend for themselves when seeking support.