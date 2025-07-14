Conservatives call for an investigation into the Liberals’ vaccine injury program

Despite relentless reporting predating Global News’ so-called exposé, the Conservatives are finally paying attention and scrutinizing the millions wasted on the Liberals’ vaccine injury program mismanagement.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   July 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

The Conservative Party of Canada is demanding a thorough investigation into the Liberal government’s handling of the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) contract, in a textbook display of ‘better late than never.’

“The Liberals awarded a $50 MILLION contract to a high-priced consultant with no apparent expertise in handling health-related claims,” writes Dan Mazier, Conservative Shadow Minister for Health.

“This is more than mismanagement. It appears to be a blatant misuse of tax dollars,” the full release reads.

"The Liberals handed out tens of millions of dollars to high-priced consultants while the very Canadians this program was intended to help have been neglected."

This is exactly what I blew the whistle on in January of 2024, a year and a half ago.

Total budget allocation was $32.3 million at the time, but only $12 million was designated to go to the victims of the 'safe and effective' narrative. The other $20.3 million went to Oxaro.

This is all of my original reporting, and legacy media like Global News, which acted as cheerleaders for public health diktats and vaccine mandates, is trying to take the credit.

In 2022, I reported that the original program estimates were capped halfway through the first year, proving that this was destined to be overbudget and behind schedule from the start.

This prompted me to question whether the Canadian government’s commitment to compensating victims of the COVID-19 vaccine injury support program may extend for decades, much like the thalidomide compensation program.

The thalidomide tragedy, where a drug deemed "safe and effective" caused severe birth defects in the 1950s and 1960s, has required ongoing support for survivors, with Canada’s compensation program still active over half a century later. Similarly, the COVID-19 vaccine injury support program, established to address adverse effects from vaccines promoted as safe, could face long-term obligations if injuries prove to have lasting or intergenerational impacts.

As Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam spearheaded the Public Health Agency of Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and would have overseen this deeply flawed program, plagued by bureaucratic delays, inadequate compensation, and accusations of mishandling vaccine safety concerns.

Despite these failures, she was awarded the Order of Canada last month, showing how the Laurentian elites reward incompetence and deflect accountability for shortcomings and the broader public health missteps under her leadership.

PETITION: No More Shots!

56,011 signatures
Goal: 75,000 signatures
meta-img

I demand Canada’s Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel, remove the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from the market. Health Canada has confirmed the presence of an undisclosed plasmid, raising serious safety concerns and invalidating informed consent. I also support the Government of Alberta’s call to halt the vaccines, especially for healthy populations, including young adults and children.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-07-14 21:35:10 -0400
    Is there any political capital to be gained in research?
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-14 19:40:33 -0400 Flag
    Legacy media crooks are too lazy to do research. No wonder people tune in Rebel News and Juno News. And these legacy liars propagandize rather than tell the news.