Conservatives call for an investigation into the Liberals’ vaccine injury program

The Conservative Party of Canada is demanding a thorough investigation into the Liberal government’s handling of the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) contract, in a textbook display of ‘better late than never.’

“The Liberals awarded a $50 MILLION contract to a high-priced consultant with no apparent expertise in handling health-related claims,” writes Dan Mazier, Conservative Shadow Minister for Health.

BREAKING NEWS



Conservatives are calling for an investigation into the Liberal government's $50 MILLION Vaccine Injury Support Program contract.



The Liberals awarded a $50 MILLION contract to a high-priced consultant with no apparent expertise in handling health-related claims.… pic.twitter.com/jP7w5FpQVi — Dan Mazier (@MBDan7) July 14, 2025

“This is more than mismanagement. It appears to be a blatant misuse of tax dollars,” the full release reads.

"The Liberals handed out tens of millions of dollars to high-priced consultants while the very Canadians this program was intended to help have been neglected."

This is exactly what I blew the whistle on in January of 2024, a year and a half ago.

Access to information documents shows that Trudeau's vaccine injury support program (VISP) funnels millions to consultants rather than to the victims of the 'safe and effective' injections.



Learn more:https://t.co/pbCkZvXTiP pic.twitter.com/hpG0YWfhRJ — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 28, 2024

Total budget allocation was $32.3 million at the time, but only $12 million was designated to go to the victims of the 'safe and effective' narrative. The other $20.3 million went to Oxaro.

This is all of my original reporting, and legacy media like Global News, which acted as cheerleaders for public health diktats and vaccine mandates, is trying to take the credit.

WATCH: @TamaraUgo discusses the failures of Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) and how one MP allegedly advised a constituent to avoid speaking out about the program's shortfalls.



MORE: https://t.co/bnlqmtY0Jl pic.twitter.com/v7C1DFfwqo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 22, 2024

In 2022, I reported that the original program estimates were capped halfway through the first year, proving that this was destined to be overbudget and behind schedule from the start.

This prompted me to question whether the Canadian government’s commitment to compensating victims of the COVID-19 vaccine injury support program may extend for decades, much like the thalidomide compensation program.

The thalidomide tragedy, where a drug deemed "safe and effective" caused severe birth defects in the 1950s and 1960s, has required ongoing support for survivors, with Canada’s compensation program still active over half a century later. Similarly, the COVID-19 vaccine injury support program, established to address adverse effects from vaccines promoted as safe, could face long-term obligations if injuries prove to have lasting or intergenerational impacts.

EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau’s Vaccine Injury Support Program struggles to calculate compensation for victims, especially children



Troubling details about the federal government’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) continue to come to light.



MORE by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/h97mNcDtVu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 22, 2024

As Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam spearheaded the Public Health Agency of Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and would have overseen this deeply flawed program, plagued by bureaucratic delays, inadequate compensation, and accusations of mishandling vaccine safety concerns.

Despite these failures, she was awarded the Order of Canada last month, showing how the Laurentian elites reward incompetence and deflect accountability for shortcomings and the broader public health missteps under her leadership.