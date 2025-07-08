Vaccine injury program failures were exposed years ago, where was Global News then?

Global News is suddenly sounding alarms over the mismanagement of Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), but where were they when I was exposing the bureaucratic disaster of adverse events reporting since 2021?

While they now claim credit for uncovering the Liberal-run program’s failures, it was my relentless reporting — through access to information requests and victim testimonies — that has long revealed how Canadians injured by mandated modified RNA injections were abandoned.

Instead of investigating any of it, mainstream media outlets like Global News are complicit in propping up the pharma-funded “safe and effective” narrative.

VISP, launched in 2021 to compensate vaccine-injured Canadians, was a mess from day one — underfunded, overwhelmed, and mired in delays.

My exclusive investigations and appeals of redacted government documents showed that of its $32.3 million budget, only $12 million went to victims, while $20.3 million lined the pockets of consultancy firm Oxaro (formerly Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton). I also exposed its conflict of interest in marketing vaccine compliance tools to the same government now rewarding it with the administration of this brand-new program.

By mid-2021, fewer than five claims had been approved, despite a cap of just 400 claims annually.

Where was Global News then?

Oh, right — parroting the “safe and effective” line, dismissing injuries as “rare,” and vilifying courageous doctors like Dr. Patrick Phillips, who lost his licence for things like exposing how all of his adverse event reports were being rejected by the medical bureaucracy.

Global ran hit pieces, like Ashleigh Stewart’s 2021 “underground investigation,” smearing doctors who dared question the narrative.

Meanwhile, I was at rallies and COVID science conferences, documenting stories like that of 16-year-old Jasmine Comeau, wheelchair-bound after her shot, and 17-year-old Sean Hartman, who died 33 days after his Pfizer dose.

Global News stayed silent when I reported Health Canada’s two-year delay in restoring an adverse event reporting link, exacerbating under-reporting, or when victims like Meredith Klitzke described VISP’s nightmarish paperwork, with some turning to government-sanctioned euthanasia out of despair.

Elected officials were aware of VISP’s failures, with at least one Liberal MP warning constituents against speaking to the media, fearing it could jeopardize their chance of a successful claim.

Global News ignored vaccine injury claims like Annabelle Edge’s, dismissed as psychological, and the program’s struggle to calculate compensation for children.

Now, as federal auditors probe VISP, Global News wants applause for “exposing” what’s been relentlessly reported on for years. The Public Health Agency of Canada has dodged accountability, and outlets like Global News, which cheered mandates while ignoring the maimed, owe Canadians answers.

Where were they when the truth needed telling, and how many lives could have been spared if they had challenged the narrative from the start?