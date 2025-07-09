Tam’s vaccine injury flop exposed as she rides off with the Order of Canada

Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), intended to help those harmed by COVID-19 vaccines, has become a bureaucratic failure, abandoning victims.

Theresa Tam, former chief public health officer and architect of Canada’s vaccine rollout, was shockingly awarded the Order of Canada.

Tam led the 2021 rollout, downplaying risks. Her safety assurances for AstraZeneca crumbled as blood clot reports led to its global withdrawal by May 2024. Despite emerging side effects, she endorsed the jab for children and pregnant women.

“Overall the benefits of the AstraZeneca Covid 19 vaccine at protecting Canadians continue to outweigh the risk”

PCO created "winning communications" to suppress adverse event data, prioritizing pharma’s "safe and effective" mantra over transparency. VISP’s mismanagement is staggering: over 60% of its budget went to consultants, not vaccine injury victims.

March '21: Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam confirmed that side effects of the novel COVID-19 mRNA shots would not be picked up until the experiment was unleashed onto millions of people



Rebel News exposed these issues years ago via access to information documents, with Global News only now reporting, four years later.

Tam’s endorsement of Moderna’s Spikevax for infants (6+ months) despite trials only on adults (18+) sparked further outrage.

Under Tam, Public Health controversially spied on 'vaccine-hesitant' Canadians' social media for three years without notifying the Privacy Commissioner. They also tracked lockdown compliance using BlueDot and Telus location data, while WHO-backed campaigns "nudged" public behavior.

Tam's mysteriously vanished WHO biography and global ties raise questions about her true allegiances.

The Governor General praises Tam's "leadership," yet her tenure, riddled with lockdowns, school closures, and missing vaccine safety data, paints a different picture. As Amy Hamm observes, the Order of Canada has become a participation trophy rather than an honor.

