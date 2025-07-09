Tam’s vaccine injury flop exposed as she rides off with the Order of Canada

Canada's Chief Health Sorcerer received the Order of Canada for pandemic leadership despite a legacy of bureaucratic failures.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   July 09, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), intended to help those harmed by COVID-19 vaccines, has become a bureaucratic failure, abandoning victims.

Theresa Tam, former chief public health officer and architect of Canada’s vaccine rollout, was shockingly awarded the Order of Canada.

Tam led the 2021 rollout, downplaying risks. Her safety assurances for AstraZeneca crumbled as blood clot reports led to its global withdrawal by May 2024. Despite emerging side effects, she endorsed the jab for children and pregnant women.

PCO created "winning communications" to suppress adverse event data, prioritizing pharma’s "safe and effective" mantra over transparency. VISP’s mismanagement is staggering: over 60% of its budget went to consultants, not vaccine injury victims.

Rebel News exposed these issues years ago via access to information documents, with Global News only now reporting, four years later.

Tam’s endorsement of Moderna’s Spikevax for infants (6+ months) despite trials only on adults (18+) sparked further outrage.

Under Tam, Public Health controversially spied on 'vaccine-hesitant' Canadians' social media for three years without notifying the Privacy Commissioner. They also tracked lockdown compliance using BlueDot and Telus location data, while WHO-backed campaigns "nudged" public behavior.

Tam's mysteriously vanished WHO biography and global ties raise questions about her true allegiances.

The Governor General praises Tam's "leadership," yet her tenure, riddled with lockdowns, school closures, and missing vaccine safety data, paints a different picture. As Amy Hamm observes, the Order of Canada has become a participation trophy rather than an honor.

Like a sample members receive at Costco – everyone gets one; you just have to wait in line.

Please sign our petition to Fire Dr. Tam!

86,581 signatures
Goal: 100,000 signatures
meta-img

Dr. Tam is not following the science as she continues to endorse ineffective masking and still in-clinical trial injections. Please sign our petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Fire Dr. Tam!

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-07-09 21:59:33 -0400
    Nice work if you can get it.