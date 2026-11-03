New York professor barred from campus after Canadian hockey exploitation charges

A New York university professor has been barred from campus without pay after Canadian police charged him with offences involving underage junior hockey players.

Tyler King, 39, faces three counts of luring a person under 18, one count of sexual exploitation of a young person and one count of making child pornography, according to Alberta RCMP.

Police arrested the Canadian citizen on October 30 in the Lansdowne–Kingston area of Ontario.

The investigation began in June 2024 after an Okotoks Oilers Hockey Association employee reported that a former staff member was allegedly soliciting and paying players for intimate images and sexual videos. RCMP identified three complainants from Alberta and Saskatchewan who were under 18.

King joined SUNY Oswego in 2025 as a professor of practice in its Department of Communication Studies. University president Peter Nwosu announced the ban, effective immediately, in a letter published by WRVO Public Media.

Nwosu said the university was coordinating with law enforcement and could not comment further on the ongoing criminal matter. His letter directed students and employees to campus counselling and support services.

The Oswegonian, the university’s student newspaper, reported that King taught broadcast and digital journalism and served as faculty adviser to WTOP-10, the student-run television station.

The Okotoks Oilers said they learned of the allegations after King left the organization. Team chairman and governor Brent Lauinger said the club reviewed the information and passed it to the RCMP, The Canadian Press reported. King had worked as an assistant general manager overseeing off-ice operations.

The Nanaimo Clippers, another former employer, said they were unaware of the allegations when King was hired. His employment ended after the club learned of the allegations. The team said the allegations did not concern his time there and that he had no contact with its players.

Police say the investigation remains active and believe there may be additional complainants. They are asking anyone who believes they were victimized to contact local police.

King was remanded into custody and is expected to be returned to Alberta to answer the charges, according to police.

The allegations have not been proven in court.