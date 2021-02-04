“No one's force feeding you doughnuts” | Sydney Watson on “fat acceptance”

As wealthy countries around the world deal with an increase in obesity among their populations, the concept of “fat acceptance” has emerged as a social movement aiming to normalize being overweight.

Australian/American conservative influencer Sydney Watson is someone who has pushed back against this new movement, believing that the idea is simply encouraging unhealthy living.

Sydney joined Andrew Chapados on the most recent edition of Andrew Says, where she explained why she's taken a stand against this ideology:

I think that there are a lot of people out there who try to excuse their own lack of, you know, personal responsibility or self accountability and put that blame onto others, saying that they have a privilege, or they have this, or they have that. When in reality it takes some looking inwards to realize it's actually your own actions that have put you where you are, and passing the blame, passing the buck, to someone else to basically say 'oh boohoo, woe is me I live in a world where skinny people get to do all of these things that I don't to do'. Honey, no one's force feeding you doughnuts. You can eat healthy, you can go to the gym, you can lose weight — with the exception of people who are overweight due to health complications or medications that they're taking. I have a lot of sympathy for those people, because they often get lumped in with the obesity epidemic.

