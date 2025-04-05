No safe space for Jews: Pro-Hamas extremists dominate McGill campus

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discussed the disturbing rise of antisemitism on Canadian campuses — a trend most recently on display at McGill University in Montreal, where simply being pro-Israel or Jewish has become increasingly dangerous as pro-Hamas protestors run wild.

David Menzies did not mince words about the situation, warning that Canada is witnessing a dangerous normalization of hate. "Montreal in 2025 or Berlin in 1938 — I can’t tell the difference sometimes," he said. "This is despicable, and it screams of the lack of leadership." He went on to criticize the performative outrage from politicians who "say this is deplorable" but fail to take action beyond erecting police barricades.

Drea Humphrey echoed those concerns, emphasizing how inaction only fuels the problem. "We know when it gets ignored, it becomes… accepted," she said. "I mean, we see that with the churches burning… where it just gets worse and worse and worse. This is why you have to shut this stuff down immediately — so that there isn’t a precedent set that this is okay."

All of this comes as Canadian institutions remain dead set on preaching tolerance and denouncing hate, but only when it favours their preferred minority groups. "Calling a 300-pound bearded bub a 'he/him' when you didn't know it's now a 'she/her' — then the university will get into high gear. They’ll practically demand a royal commission on transphobia. But a little Jew-hatred? You know what — boys will be boys," said Menzies. "It's despicable."

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) right here at RebelNews.com/Live.