🔴 Carney's strawberry servants, Chaos at McGill, Residential school censorship | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at Mark Carney's elitist answer to a question about whether he'd still buy American strawberries following President Trump's global tariff rollout.

Plus, anti-Israel protesters have caused havoc at McGill University, where students and professors were blocked from classes and a heavy police presence has been on scene.

And finally, B.C. MLA Dallas Brodie has called out the First Nations Leadership Council for efforts to criminalize her speech stating the truth, that no bodies have been following claims of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site.

