Sleepy Welsh village fears migrant influx

Residents of the sleepy Welsh village of Northop Hall in Flintshire, North Wales are facing the prospect of becoming the latest UK village to have asylum seeker accommodation placed in their community. The new owner of the Northop Hall Hotel, the local village hotel, has applied for planning permission and wants to turn the property into an initial asylum seeker accommodation facility with potentially up to 400 migrants coming and going every 6-8 weeks over a 7 year period.

The hotel closed its doors during the first Covid lockdown and was sold last year to Paymán Holdings 3 Ltd company director Na'ím Anís Paymán. The village of Northop Hall has around 1,500 inhabitants, many of whom have voiced their displeasure at the prospect of having up to 400 so called asylum seekers in the grounds of the Northop Hall Hotel. The concerned local community have started an online group called Northop Hall Village Action, formed to oppose the plans. The group are trying to prevent the asylum seeker accommodation being placed in their community and believe it is the "wrong plan" in the "wrong place".

The Northop Hall Hotel is directly attached to residential housing as well as being in close proximity to several businesses. Those closest to the proposed migrant accommodation told Rebel News they are concerned about the implications of the potentially 400 men being housed next door to them and the asylum seeker population rotating 6-8 weeks.