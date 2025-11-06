Not again! A Toronto synagogue is vandalized for the 10th time!

A hateful coward visited Kehillat Shaarei Torah temple in north Toronto in the early morning. His visit had nothing to do with prayer.

Employing a hammer, he smashed five windows at this synagogue.

Here’s what’s really disturbing: This synagogue has been desecrated 10 times, a disturbing pattern of hatred.

The suspect, an unapprehended male in his late teens to early 20s, wore a dark blue hoodie and a mask during the act of vandalism.

Newly released footage shows another antisemitic attack at Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue in Toronto, the 10th recorded attack.



🚨 Enough words - we need action.



— HonestReporting Canada (@HonestRepCanada) November 5, 2025

Following the incident, the varied responses of elected officials were notable. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, for instance, remained silent, which was unsurprising.

A few days ago, Mayor Chow appeared at an event hosted by the National Council for Canadian Muslims. She outrageously labeled the devastation in Gaza as a “genocide”.

Chow notably skipped the last two Walk With Israel events and the October 7, 2023 massacre anniversary, despite her usual presence at civic functions.

Translation: A mayor perceived as antisemitic would struggle to condemn antisemitism, as she likely doesn't view it as seriously problematic. Shameful.

Rachel Chernos Lin, the ward councillor, did not condemn the attack on her X account and did not respond to our outreach.

Perhaps for good reason, Chernos Lin chairs the City-School Boards Advisory Committee and is a former Toronto District School Board chair.

Despite rampant antisemitism, the Marxist and Islamist-controlled TDSB prioritizes "anti-Palestinian racism," with zero reported incidents, as confirmed by an FOI document.

Bottom line: When elected leaders display antisemitism, is it surprising that street thugs follow suit?