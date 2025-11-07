Nova Scotia premier defends right to wear poppy after judges ‘demand’ staffers remove them

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston may enact a law to protect the right to wear poppies in workplaces. This follows two judges requiring court staff to seek permission before wearing poppies in their courtrooms.

Judges Ronda van der Hoek and Jean Dewolfe reportedly prohibited court staff from wearing poppies in their Kentville Justice Centre courtrooms, according to Frank Magazine.

“It has come to my attention that earlier this week there was an order issued prohibiting individuals working in certain court facilities from wearing poppies while on duty in those locations,” Houston wrote on social media.

“This order was issued under the guise that the poppy is somehow a ‘political statement.’ This is disgusting. The poppy is not a political statement. It is a symbol of remembrance and respect for the fallen and those who served and continue to serve our country.”

The Nova Scotia courts denied a judge banned poppies in the courtroom, as reported by the National Post.

It has come to my attention that earlier this week there was an order issued prohibiting individuals working in certain court facilities from wearing poppies while on duty in those locations. This order was issued under the guise that the poppy is somehow a ‘political statement.’… — Tim Houston (@TimHoustonNS) November 7, 2025

“Members of the public are welcome to wear poppies in the courthouse and courtroom,” Andrew Preeper wrote, clarifying “It is within the discretion of the presiding judge […] to protect the neutrality of the courtroom space.”

Preeper referenced The Canadian Judicial Council’s Ethical Principles for Judges, stating that judges should avoid wearing or displaying symbols of support, even seemingly innocuous ones, especially during court proceedings, to prevent perceptions of partiality or using their position for political statements.

He furthered that "staff are also asked not to wear symbols of support in the courtroom" to maintain ethical principles and a neutral hearing, adding that "The courts’ position on this matter is not unique to Nova Scotia.”

Frank Magazine reported that Kentville's Sheriff’s Services Manager informed deputies last week that poppies must be removed before entering a courtroom. A court clerk also stated that judge's permission is required to wear a poppy inside a courtroom.

The annual ritual is simple: pin the poppy, remember the fallen and take the rest of the day off.



But that’s all too much for two Nova Scotia judges who have ordered military vets not to wear poppies in their courtrooms(more)… pic.twitter.com/LiqkoZak2B — Frank Magazine NS (@Frank_Mag_NS) November 7, 2025

Nova Scotia's premier noted that poppies have been worn in Canada since 1921. He stated that courts and democracy exist due to the “courage” and “ultimate sacrifice” of those who defended our rights and freedoms.

Houston disagreed with the judges on the poppy issue, stating he respects veterans who sacrificed for the country more than judicial independence.

“... our veterans fought so we can enjoy the freedoms the courts uphold. That’s why I find it impossible to believe any judge would ban a symbol of respect for the fallen, our veterans and their families.”

Houston supports the right to wear a poppy at work, stating he will introduce The Nova Scotia Remembrance Observance Act to protect this right from November 1 to November 11, if needed, due to judges' actions.

His comments have been viewed more than 354,000 times at the time of publication.