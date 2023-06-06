Nova Scotia RCMP blame arson for multiple wildfires
Those caught lighting a fire in Nova Scotia will be fined a whopping $25,000.
Nova Scotia RCMP have determined arson was the cause of three wildfires in the province, prompting the government to stiffen fines for residents who violate its ongoing burn ban. Those caught lighting a fire in Nova Scotia will be fined a whopping $25,000 to avoid new wildfires.
The Mounties are investigating three separate arsons in Pictou County, including a commercial blaze and two fires along rural roadways on Friday. Firefighters and local law enforcement managed to put each fire out, including those along Granton Abercrombie Road and Mount William Road.
"Initial investigation has determined that all three fires were the result of arson," said Nova Scotia RCMP in a statement.
According to the Summary Offence Ticket Regulations, the elevated fine remains in place until June 25 or until the province deems it permissible. The fine initially cost violators $237.50.
While most provincial and municipal parks remain open, residents who enter wooded areas will be fined $180.
“We need all Nova Scotians to take the wildfire situation as seriously as we are. We are still finding cases of illegal burning, and it has to stop,” added Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton.
“We’re taking every measure to prevent new fires from starting. All Nova Scotians need to do their part — follow the burn ban, stay out of the woods and help keep your families and communities safe.”
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
21,675 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.