NYT concerned Facebook and Twitter aren't censoring conservatives over 'election disinformation' enough

While conservatives continue to push back against Big Tech for the censorship of conservative voices on social media, liberals in the New York Times have expressed concerns that platforms like Facebook and Twitter may not be doing enough to silence the Democrat's political opponents, effectively demanding more censorship from these platforms.

An article in the New York Times published on Thursday and titled As Midterms Loom, Elections Are No Longer Top Priority for Meta C.E.O., complains that Meta has cut its “election misinformation” team down to 60 people from 300.

The company, which manages Facebook and Instagram, was notoriously censorious for clamping down on the dissemination of the New York Post’s report on President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and the contents of his laptop, which exposed his addiction to drugs and prostitutes.

According to the Times article, social justice activists are outraged that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been disinterested in communicating with them about efforts to stop so-called “election misinformation.”

The article also warns that Twitter is likely to be more lenient in its moderation policies toward discussions relating to the election due to Elon Musk’s impending purchase of the platform. Musk has famously expressed his support for allowing the platform to serve as a marketplace of ideas and a bastion of free speech.

“I’m concerned,” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson. “It appears to be out of sight, out of mind.”

The Times, which notes that there are numerous MAGA candidates who support former President Donald Trump’s political platform and agree with his assessment that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, points out that Meta’s drop in censorship enforcement “could have far-reaching consequences as faith in the U.S. electoral system reaches a brittle point.”

Ironically, Democrats like Hillary Clinton were among those to bleat about election fraud following Trump’s victory in 2016.

Representatives from Facebook and Twitter informed the times that they remain focused on censoring election “misinformation” despite the publication’s misgivings.

“Before the 2020 US presidential election, Big Tech platforms deployed unprecedented levels of censorship by censoring then-President Donald Trump numerous times, banning popular pro-Trump groups, and more,” explains Reclaim the Net.

“Post-election, this mass censorship continued with President Trump being permanently banned by all the major tech platforms, discussions of “widespread fraud or errors” changing the 2020 US presidential election outcome being banned, free speech platform Parler (which many users had flocked to in an attempt to escape Big Tech’s censorship) being de-platformed by the tech giants, and more.”

As detailed by the publication, Big Tech companies continue to use the term “election misinformation” to justify censoring former President Donald Trump and clamping down on election-related speech when it comes from the mouths of conservatives.