On the Wong side of history: Israel blasts Australia's foreign minister

PETITION: Protect The Jews in Australia 11,852 signatures Goal: 15,000 signatures Sign this petition to call on authorities to take immediate and decisive action to protect Jewish places of worship, bring those responsible for these attacks to justice, and send a clear message that antisemitism will not be tolerated in any form. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Comments (optional)

The ongoing tensions between Israel and Australia have reached a new level following a contentious phone call between Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar.

The confrontation came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Albanese government of taking an “extreme anti-Israel position”.

This criticism was sparked by Australia's response to the Gaza conflict, with Israeli media reporting Sa’ar’s frustration during a conversation with Wong on Wednesday.

WONG TOLD OFF



What would you say to Labor's Foreign Minister Penny Wong is you had the chance? pic.twitter.com/goDug9eAGt — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) December 18, 2024

In the call, Sa’ar called out Australia of distancing itself from Israel during a time of crisis. “Australia has chosen to distance itself from Israel in its most difficult year, when it has fought against its bitterest enemies,” he said, according to Israel Hayom.

🚨 Police 'MOVE ON' lone Jew as hate mob block Synagogue



Amid an alarming rise in antisemitism in Australia, NSW Police singled out @ofirfromisrael for waving an Israeli flag on the footpath of a Jewish place of worship in Sydney



SIGN the petition: https://t.co/Z5GvPbQWps pic.twitter.com/VftqHMo3od — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 13, 2024

Sa’ar also expressed his displeasure with Wong for referencing Israel alongside Russia and China in a recent speech. “Israel is a Western democratic state that upholds the rule of law, has an independent judiciary, and adheres to international law," he argued. “In the past year, Israel has fought the radical axis led by Iran, which is supported by Russia and China.”

The conversation grew more heated as Wong reportedly pushed for Israel to provide additional humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, Sa’ar countered by highlighting Israel’s own suffering. "Israel, not Palestine, is the true victim," he said, referencing the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas.

⚠️ DO NOT FALL FOR IT



I don't know who needs to hear this, but Jacinta Allan's newly announced measures "to combat antisemitism" are not really about protecting Jews.



In fact, leftists and Islamists are exempt!



Sign the petition: https://t.co/Z5GvPbQWps pic.twitter.com/73REiZEzD7 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 17, 2024

Tensions were further exacerbated when the topic of Australia’s refusal to grant a visa to former Israeli minister Ayelet Shaked was raised. “How would you react if we acted like this towards a former minister from Australia?” Sa’ar asked Wong.

The dispute is part of a broader deterioration in relations between the two countries, compounded by Australia’s contentious vote at the United Nations in favour of a resolution insisting Israel to end its presence in Palestine. This move was condemned by Israel as a “betrayal.”

🚨 PM and Wong BOOED as community calls for REAL action on antisemitism



A Sydney rally calling on the Australian government to take stronger action on rising antisemitism draws thousands. https://t.co/DI1HAqq716 — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) December 15, 2024

Further complicating matters, Israel has raised concerns over rising antisemitism in Australia, including the recent firebombing of Melbourne's Adass Israel Synagogue. During the call, Sa’ar stressed that Israel expected more decisive action from the Australian government