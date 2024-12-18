On the Wong side of history: Israel blasts Australia's foreign minister

Israel calls out Penny Wong’s position on Gaza as tensions rise over Australia's response to the conflict.

The ongoing tensions between Israel and Australia have reached a new level following a contentious phone call between Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar.

The confrontation came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Albanese government of taking an “extreme anti-Israel position”.

This criticism was sparked by Australia's response to the Gaza conflict, with Israeli media reporting Sa’ar’s frustration during a conversation with Wong on Wednesday.

In the call, Sa’ar called out Australia of distancing itself from Israel during a time of crisis. “Australia has chosen to distance itself from Israel in its most difficult year, when it has fought against its bitterest enemies,” he said, according to Israel Hayom.

Sa’ar also expressed his displeasure with Wong for referencing Israel alongside Russia and China in a recent speech. “Israel is a Western democratic state that upholds the rule of law, has an independent judiciary, and adheres to international law," he argued. “In the past year, Israel has fought the radical axis led by Iran, which is supported by Russia and China.”

The conversation grew more heated as Wong reportedly pushed for Israel to provide additional humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, Sa’ar countered by highlighting Israel’s own suffering. "Israel, not Palestine, is the true victim," he said, referencing the October 7 massacre carried out by Hamas.

Tensions were further exacerbated when the topic of Australia’s refusal to grant a visa to former Israeli minister Ayelet Shaked was raised. “How would you react if we acted like this towards a former minister from Australia?” Sa’ar asked Wong.

The dispute is part of a broader deterioration in relations between the two countries, compounded by Australia’s contentious vote at the United Nations in favour of a resolution insisting Israel to end its presence in Palestine. This move was condemned by Israel as a “betrayal.”

Further complicating matters, Israel has raised concerns over rising antisemitism in Australia, including the recent firebombing of Melbourne's Adass Israel Synagogue. During the call, Sa’ar stressed that Israel expected more decisive action from the Australian government

